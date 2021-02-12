BSS-24 Janata Bank mobilizes Taka 4,396-cr deposits in Rajshahi division

ZCZC

Janata Bank mobilizes Taka 4,396-cr deposits in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS)- Janata Bank Limited (JBL) has mobilized deposits worth Taka 4,396 crore against the target of 4,070 crore in 2020 despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic situation in Rajshahi division.

The bank, however, collected deposits of Taka 3,610 crore during the previous 2019. It made a profit of Taka 82.15 crore in 2020, while the profit figure was Taka 69.92 crore in 2019.

In 2020, 145 branches among total148 in the division made profit, while the number of profit-making branches was 143 in the previous year.

These were revealed in Rajshahi Divisional Managers Conference of the bank held at Bangladesh Police Academy auditorium at Sarda in Charghat Upazila of the district today.

JBL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abdus Salam Azad and its Deputy Managing Director Abdul Jabbar addressed the conference as the chief and special guests respectively with Rajshahi Divisional General Manager Shakhawat Hossain in the chair.

Seven Area Heads, 148 branch managers and other officials concerned joined the conference.

Abdus Salam Azad urged the branch managers to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to attain targets in all the indicators in the current year.

He said attaining trust and confidence of the clients in general should be the main motto of the branch level bankers.

