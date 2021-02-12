23,785 recover from Covid-19 so far in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS) – With recoveries of eight more COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the number of total cured persons from the lethal disease in the division now reached 23,785, said an official report.

A total of 2,972 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it added.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 392 including 247 in Bogura and 55 in Rajshahi with no more fatality reported afresh for the 10th consecutive day today.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 6,527 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 5,714 have by now been released.

Meanwhile, with detection of 11 more new positive cases in four districts under the division on Thursday, one of the ever-lowest in daily infection compared to the previous couple of weeks, the total number of infected patients has risen to 25,438, Dr Habibul said.

Among the newly positive cases, the highest six were detected in Bogura, followed by three in Rajshahi city and one each in Joypurhat and Sirajganj districts.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the total reported COVID-19 patients are now stand at 6,019 in Rajshahi including 4,529 in its city, 823 in Chapainawabganj, 1,617 in Naogaon, 1,231 in Natore, 1,357 in Joypurhat, 9,942 in Bogura, 2,765 in Sirajganj and 1,684 in Pabna.

Dr Habibul Ahsan said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

On the other hand, 17 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 23 were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

A total of 65,707 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 64,521 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.