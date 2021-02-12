Homeless woman in Cumilla gets house on ‘Mujib Barsha’

CUMILLA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS) – On the occasion of ‘Mujib Barsha’, the birth

centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a

homeless woman Maya Begum received a house as a gift from Cumilla Palli

Bidyut Samiti-3.

Upazila Chairman of Daudkandi Mohammad Ali Sumon today handed over the

keys of the house to Maya Begum, a resident of Dakshin Nasuruddi village

under Daudkandi upazila of the district.

With Goalmari UP Chairman Noor Alam Bulu in the chair, the handing over

ceremony was attended by Comilla Palli Bidyut Samiti-3 General Manager

Engineer Md. Ali Hossain and Deputy General Manager Selina Akhter, among

others.

After getting the keys, Maya Begum said, “Now I am very happy. I am

grateful to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina…I would like to thank the

officials of Palli Bidyut.”