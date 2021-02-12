Homeless woman in Cumilla gets house on ‘Mujib Barsha’

CUMILLA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS) – On the occasion of ‘Mujib Barsha’, the birth
centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a
homeless woman Maya Begum received a house as a gift from Cumilla Palli
Bidyut Samiti-3.
Upazila Chairman of Daudkandi Mohammad Ali Sumon today handed over the
keys of the house to Maya Begum, a resident of Dakshin Nasuruddi village
under Daudkandi upazila of the district.
With Goalmari UP Chairman Noor Alam Bulu in the chair, the handing over
ceremony was attended by Comilla Palli Bidyut Samiti-3 General Manager
Engineer Md. Ali Hossain and Deputy General Manager Selina Akhter, among
others.
After getting the keys, Maya Begum said, “Now I am very happy. I am
grateful to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina…I would like to thank the
officials of Palli Bidyut.”