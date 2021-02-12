EU reiterates continuous support to Bangladesh over Rohingya crisis

DHAKA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS) – The European Council President Charles Michel

reiterated the EU’s continuous support to Bangladesh for a lasting and

peaceful solution to the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.

He made the remarks while the newly appointed Head of Mission of Bangladesh

to the EU Ambassador Mahbub Hassan Saleh called on him to present his Letters

of Credence in Brussels today, according to a release received here.

During the meeting, president Michel recalled his previous meetings with

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including the last one held in Madrid in

December 2019.

Ambassador Saleh stressed the need for taking credible measures to

generate confidence among the forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar

authorities for their safe, dignified and sustainable return to the Rakhine

State.

He also conveyed the warm greetings of President and Prime Minister of

Bangladesh to the President of the European Council.

EU President acknowledged Bangladesh’s preoccupation with climate change,

and noted the current Presidency of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

Ambassador Saleh suggested establishing a dedicated bilateral platform

between Bangladesh and the EU for exchanging views and working more closely

to address the challenges of climate change.

The Bangladesh Ambassador underscored the need for expanding the scope of

Bangladesh-EU Partnership beyond the traditional areas of mutual interest.

President Michel expressed interest in further engaging on climate change,

migration and human rights issues, among others.