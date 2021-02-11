Charge sheet filed against Irfan Salim, four others

DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – Detective Branch (DB) of Police today
filed a charge sheet against Irfan Salim, a suspended ward councilor
of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and four others on charge of
assaulting a navy officer.
Investigating officer (IO) Sub-Inspector of DB Maminul Haque
submitted the charge sheet before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court.
Irfan was named as prime accused in the charge sheet. The four
others were his bodyguard Zahidul Zahidul Molla, associate AB Siddque
Dipu, driver Mizanur Rahman and Ripon Kazi.
Irfan and three others were arrested after the incident and they
are in jail now, while Kazi Ripon remained fugitive.
The navy officer was allegedly assaulted by a group of people, led
by Irfan Salim, near Kalabagan crossing under Dhanmondi police station
in the evening of October 25 after the car owned by lawmaker Hazi
Salim hit his (navy officer’s) motorbike.
Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed a case against
seven people, including Irfan Salim and his father’s bodyguard and
five others, accusing them of assaulting him and his wife on October
26 with Dhanmondi Police Station.
Lieutenant Wasif, in his complainant, said the car first hit the
motorcycle while he was returning home with his wife after purchasing
some books. As he tried to protest the incident some people got down
from the car and assaulted him.
Irfan was suspended temporarily from the ward-30 councillor post of
the Dhaka South City Corporation.