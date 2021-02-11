BSS-61 Charge sheet filed against Irfan Salim, four others

ZCZC

Charge sheet filed against Irfan Salim, four others

DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – Detective Branch (DB) of Police today

filed a charge sheet against Irfan Salim, a suspended ward councilor

of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and four others on charge of

assaulting a navy officer.

Investigating officer (IO) Sub-Inspector of DB Maminul Haque

submitted the charge sheet before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Irfan was named as prime accused in the charge sheet. The four

others were his bodyguard Zahidul Zahidul Molla, associate AB Siddque

Dipu, driver Mizanur Rahman and Ripon Kazi.

Irfan and three others were arrested after the incident and they

are in jail now, while Kazi Ripon remained fugitive.

The navy officer was allegedly assaulted by a group of people, led

by Irfan Salim, near Kalabagan crossing under Dhanmondi police station

in the evening of October 25 after the car owned by lawmaker Hazi

Salim hit his (navy officer’s) motorbike.

Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed a case against

seven people, including Irfan Salim and his father’s bodyguard and

five others, accusing them of assaulting him and his wife on October

26 with Dhanmondi Police Station.

Lieutenant Wasif, in his complainant, said the car first hit the

motorcycle while he was returning home with his wife after purchasing

some books. As he tried to protest the incident some people got down

from the car and assaulted him.

Irfan was suspended temporarily from the ward-30 councillor post of

the Dhaka South City Corporation.

