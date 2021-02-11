50,000 more homeless families will get houses by April next

DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – Fifty thousands more homeless and

landless families will get homes by April next as gift from the Prime

Minister in the Mujub Borsho.

Earlier in January last, around 70,000 homeless and landless

families have received houses on two-decimal of land with ownership

documents from the Prime Minister.

The government has also set a target to give 50,000 more houses to

the landless and homeless people by June next.

“Construction works of 50,000 houses must have to be completed by

April 07. The tentative date to handover the houses to the

beneficiaries by April 15,” said Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah at a virtual meeting held at the

PMO in the capital this afternoon.

He said that the Prime Minister has already directed to release Tk

1,000 crore for the purpose.

The underprivileged groups such as hijras, dalit and minority

communities will get homes under the second phase of the Ashrayan

project-2.

The field level administration particularly Deputy Commissioners and

Upazila Nirbahi Officers have already been instructed to this end.

The PMO has initiated the process to give 50,000 more houses to

homeless and landless families by mid April under the second phase of

the Ashrayan project-2 while 50,000 more houses will given by June

next in the third phase.

Stating that a list of 44,000 families has so far been finalised,

Tafazzel Hossain asked the Deputy Commissioners and the UNOs to send

lists of remaining other homeless and landless families by February

20.

He asked the field level officials to keep the construction works

under constant vigilance to ensure the highest possible quality of the

works and prevent any sort of irregularities.

The secretary said the high-level officials of the PMO will visit

throughout the country to check the quality of construction works.

Project Director of Ashrayan-2 Md Mahbub Hossain told the meeting

that allocation for building each of the house has raised to Taka

1,95,000 in the second phase which was Taka 1,75,000 in the first

phase.

The PMO Secretary moderated the meeting while Land Secretary Md

Mustafizur Rahman and Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md

Mohsin also spoke at the meeting.

Divisional Commissioners were also connected virtually to the meeting.