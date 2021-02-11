BSP-20 Coordination meeting for 9th Bangladesh Games held

ZCZC

BSP-20

BOA-COORDINATION-MEETING

Coordination meeting for 9th Bangladesh Games held

DHAKA, Feb. 11, 2021 (BSS)- A coordination meeting was held today in order to successfully hold the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games scheduled to be held from April 1-10, Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) press release said today.

The Games will be held to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The meeting, held at the board room of BOA , participated by member secretaries of different sub committees formed on the occasion of the Games and general secretaries of participating all thirty one disciplines elaborately discussed some issues related to the Games to make the prestigious event a success.

BOA vice president and Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games steering committee’s chairman Sheikh Boshir Ahmed presided over the meeting.

BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza, Games’ steering committee’s co-chairman, members secretaries and members were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, an overall discussion was held and a complete guideline is given in order to make the games a success. The meeting also finalized the venue and date of the matches of thirty one disciplines.

In the meeting, decisions have been taken to set up a medical center during the games, an ambulance will be kept all the time in each venue and a telephone call center will be set up for the convenience of treatment of players and officials.

The meeting also took a decision to conduct the preparation of different disciplines and the Games after following the guideline of cabinet division heath and family welfare ministry and health department.

BSS/SG/AU/19:30 hrs