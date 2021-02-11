BSP-19 Razzak begins his job as BCB selector

ZCZC

Razzak begins his job as BCB selector

DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS)—Former national cricketer Abdur Razzak started his job as the selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.

The BCB appointed Razzak, the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in first class cricket, as the third selector in the national team selection panel.

“Razzak has already started his work along with the other two selectors,” he said here today.

“He came to the BCB office today and discussed with our president and two other selectors. He will get the appointment letter very soon.”

Minhajul Abedul Nannu is leading the selection panel in which the other member is Habibul Bashar Sumon.

Since they have to select the team of the other aged level team, A team, HP team and others responsibility, there was urgency to expand the selection panel.

Razzak, who is yet to announce his announcement for the national team or first class cricket, was the first choice of the BCB.

“Everyone is happy about his inclusion in the panel. He had a bright international career and hopefully he could enrich Bangladesh cricket,” Akram said.

