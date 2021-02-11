BSP-21 Disciplined Rahi denies West Indies control on day 1 of second Test

ZCZC

BSP-21

CRICKET-RAHI-DISCIPLINE

Disciplined Rahi denies West Indies control on day 1 of second Test

DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS)—Fast bowler Abu Jayed Rahi’s disciplined bowling on day one of the second Test was pivotal in resisting West Indies from taking the full control on the day one at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here today.

Rahi finished with 2-46 from 18 overs to be by far the best bowler on day one when the pitch offered very little for the fast bowler.

Courtesy to Rahi’s bowling, West Indies was forced to share the honours from a good position as they ended the day one on 223-5.

Rahi kept West Indies batsmen on the toes, when they were on song and seemed to score with apparent ease.

Since his debut, he in fact, continued controlled bowling in every Test for a country like Bangladesh, who didn’t do enough to encourage their fast bowlers.

And Rahi is doing that consistently with limited resources. Indeed his knowledge about his weakness is his best advantage.

He had no reservation to admit that he had limited resources unlike the other fast bowlers. But still he is successful because he knows well how to turn the weakness into strength.

“I have no searing pace and with this limitation, it is tough to survive in the International cricket,” Rahi said here today.

“So I concentrated on my line and length. When I bowl in the International cricket, I try my best to land the ball in right areas consistently. I have no second option actually and I am aware of it,” a generous Rahi disclosed.

And this is how he controlled West Indies.

After opting to bat first, West Indies made a decent start as their openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell shared 66-run partnership. Till lunch session, the visitors were going strongly but the scenario changed dramatically in post lunch.

Like other bowlers, Rahi also couldn’t bowl in right spot initially but he recovered it in the second session to lead Bangladesh’s strong comeback.

“In my case, I came to bowl in International cricket after a gap of one year,” said Rahi who is considered as just a Test bowler.

“So bowling after long time was not easy. That’s why there was some inconsistency in the first session. But after that I found my right line and length and was able to make a comeback,” he added.

BSS/SMP/MMA/2020hrs