BSS-58 Miller lauds Bangladeshi young minds

ZCZC

BSS-58

BANGLADESH-US-EDUCATION

Miller lauds Bangladeshi young minds

DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – US ambassador has lauded power of

Bangladeshi youths while congratulating 40 students from Dhaka’s

vocational schools those who have successfully completed the two-year

US State Department-funded English Access Microscholarship program.

“As Bangladesh approaches the 50th anniversary of its independence,

there’s no better time to recognize the power of young minds – like

yours – to solve problems and shape the future of our increasingly

interconnected world,” he said during a virtual ceremony today, said

US embassy press release said here.

Miller praised the 20 young women and 20 young men for their hard

work in completing the course during the pandemic and encouraged them

to continue their studies to prepare for the future.

The English Access Microscholarship Program is a two-year

interactive program that builds a foundation of English language,

American culture, and leadership skills for 13-20-year-olds from

economically disadvantaged backgrounds and helps them to become more

competitive for higher education and employment opportunities.

Currently, 132 students are enrolled in Access programs in Dhaka,

Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Chattogram while 200 additional students will

start the program this year. Since the program began in 2004, more

than 1,200 Bangladeshi students have successfully completed it.

Today’s graduating cohort is the first group of Access students in

South Asia to attend Access classes online -transitioning from

in-person to online learning following the COVID-19 outbreak last

year.

The group is also the embassy’s first ever cohort of Access students

from Dhaka-area vocational schools.

The Access program is one of U.S. Embassy Dhaka’s many initiatives

to strengthen and expand people-to-people ties and educational

linkages between the United States and Bangladesh, enhance the quality

of education locally, and empower Bangladeshi youth through innovative

learning opportunities, said the release.

BSS/PR/TA/MRU/2028hrs