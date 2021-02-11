BSS-58 Miller lauds Bangladeshi young minds

ZCZC
BSS-58
BANGLADESH-US-EDUCATION
Miller lauds Bangladeshi young minds
DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – US ambassador has lauded power of
Bangladeshi youths while congratulating 40 students from Dhaka’s
vocational schools those who have successfully completed the two-year
US State Department-funded English Access Microscholarship program.
“As Bangladesh approaches the 50th anniversary of its independence,
there’s no better time to recognize the power of young minds – like
yours – to solve problems and shape the future of our increasingly
interconnected world,” he said during a virtual ceremony today, said
US embassy press release said here.
Miller praised the 20 young women and 20 young men for their hard
work in completing the course during the pandemic and encouraged them
to continue their studies to prepare for the future.
The English Access Microscholarship Program is a two-year
interactive program that builds a foundation of English language,
American culture, and leadership skills for 13-20-year-olds from
economically disadvantaged backgrounds and helps them to become more
competitive for higher education and employment opportunities.
Currently, 132 students are enrolled in Access programs in Dhaka,
Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Chattogram while 200 additional students will
start the program this year. Since the program began in 2004, more
than 1,200 Bangladeshi students have successfully completed it.
Today’s graduating cohort is the first group of Access students in
South Asia to attend Access classes online -transitioning from
in-person to online learning following the COVID-19 outbreak last
year.
The group is also the embassy’s first ever cohort of Access students
from Dhaka-area vocational schools.
The Access program is one of U.S. Embassy Dhaka’s many initiatives
to strengthen and expand people-to-people ties and educational
linkages between the United States and Bangladesh, enhance the quality
of education locally, and empower Bangladeshi youth through innovative
learning opportunities, said the release.
