BSS-53 NU 2nd year degree exams begin Saturday

ZCZC

BSS-53

NU-EXAM

NU 2nd year degree exams begin Saturday

DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – The second year’s degree (pass) and

certificate courses’ examinations of academic year 2019 under National

University (NU) will begin on Saturday (February 13).

The examinations will start at 2pm everyday (except Friday and public

holiday) simultaneously across the country, said a NU press release here

today.

A total of 190,488 students from 1,877 colleges will take part in the

exams at 702 centers across the country, which will continue until March 23.

All kinds of preparations have been taken to hold the exams in a smooth

way, the release said, adding that a control room has been launched at the

National University campus in Gazipur in this regard.

BSS/SS/BN/SAH/ARS/1948 hrs