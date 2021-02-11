BSS-52 Documentary on ‘Badyobhumite Ekdin’ to be screened on Friday, Saturday

ZCZC

Documentary on ‘Badyobhumite Ekdin’ to be screened on Friday, Saturday

DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – A documentary titled ‘Badhyobhumite Ekdin’ (One Day in Killing Field) will be screened in Liberation War Museum auditorium at Agargaon here on February 12 and 13 (Friday and Saturday).

The documentary was made on the atrocities and genocide carried out by Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators during 1971 Liberation War.

Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury is the director and producer of the two-hour documentary which got the government’s assistance.

It will be screened twice at 10.30am and 3.30pm on Friday and thrice at 11am, 2pm and 4.30pm on Saturday.

Entry tickets can be collected from Pathak Samabesh Centre at Shahbagh, Bengal Boi at Dhanmondi and Liberation War Museum.

