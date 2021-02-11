BSS-54 7 DU students expelled, 147 suspended on different charges

ZCZC

7 DU students expelled, 147 suspended on different charges

DHAKA, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) authorities today expelled its seven students for their involvement in digital fraud and using illegal means during admission tests and two other were served show cause notice on same charges .

Besides, 147 students were temporarily suspended for different terms for their involvement in anti-disciplinary activities, DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani told BSS.

The decision to take administrative action against the students came from the meeting of university’s Disciplinary Board, held this evening at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, with DU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

Expelled seven students have enrolled in the university in different academic sessions from

2013-14 to 2016-17.

