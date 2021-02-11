BSS-51 Seven more test COVID-19 positive in Rangpur division

ZCZC

Seven more test COVID-19 positive in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – Seven more people were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) positive today in Rangpur division where the infection rate continues declining consistently during the last two months.

Health officials said the seven new cases were reported today after diagnosing 376 samples at the daily infection rate of about 1.86 percent.

Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 1.77 percent on Wednesday, 2.93 percent on Tuesday, 0.68 percent on Monday, 3.85 percent on Sunday, 0.86 percent on Saturday and 2.40 percent on Friday last in the division.

Among the seven new patients diagnosed today, five people were reported positive after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“The five new patients include four from Rangpur and one from Kurigram districts,” said Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu.

Meanwhile, only two new patients hailing from Dinajpur district alone were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The two new patients include one each from Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts,” said Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Syed Nazir Hossain told BSS after completing the testing process at 19:25 pm.

Talking to BSS tonight, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the number of COVID-19 patients rose to 15,792 as seven new positive cases were reported from across the division today.

“The district-wise break up of the total 15,792 patients stands at 4,030 in Rangpur, 790 in Panchagarh, 1,326 in Nilphamari, 964 in Lalmonirhat, 1,016 in Kurigram, 1,507 in Thakurgaon, 4,700 in Dinajpur and 1,459 in Gaibandha districts,” Dr. Siddiqui said.

