Verdict in Dipon murder case on Feb 10

DHAKA, Jan 24, 2021 (BSS) – A Dhaka Court today set February 10 to pronounce judgment in the case lodged over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Foysal Arefin Dipon.

Judge Md Mojibur Rahman fixed the date to deliver the verdict at the end of the case proceedings today.

Earlier, 23 witnesses out of the total 26 have testified in the case.

Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Dipon was hacked to death at his Aziz Super Market office on November 31, 2016.

His wife Rajia Rahman filed the case on that day with Shahbagh police station.

Investigation officer and detective branch assistant police commissioner Fazlur Rahman on November 15 in 2018, submitted the charge sheet against eight accused.

On March 19, 2019, the tribunal accepted the charge sheet filed in the case and issued arrest warrant against fugitive accused ABT leaders, sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque and Akram Hossain.

The tribunal on October 13, 2019, framed charges against eight members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the case.

The accused are sacked Army Major Ziaul Haque, 50, Moinul Hasan Shamim, 24, Md Abdus Sabur, 23, Khairul Islam, 24, Md Abu Siddique Sohel, 34, Md Mozammel Hossain Saimon, 25, Md Sheikh Abdullah, 27, and Akram Hossain alias Hasib, 28.

Of the eight, six already have given confessional statements in the case.