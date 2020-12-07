BFF-30 Over 8,000 people infected with dengue in Laos since January

ZCZC
Over 8,000 people infected with dengue in Laos since January
VIENTIANE, Dec 7, 2020 (BSS/XINHUA) – Dengue cases in Laos have risen to
8,171 with 12 deaths since January, according to a report from the Lao
Ministry of Health.
Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control
under the Lao Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press
conference on Monday that the highest numbers of dengue patients were
reported in Lao capital Vientiane with 1,877.
The 12 deaths included four in Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan
respectively, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet and
Phongsaly.
Sisavath suggested five simple measures as the most effective method of
dengue control which are being practiced by households across the region.
These measures consist of closing and sealing all unused containers,
flushing out all water vessels, placing small guppy fish in water jars as
they eat mosquito larvae, cleaning areas around homes, and remembering to do
these four tasks each week.
If people fall ill, they should suspect that dengue may be the cause of
their illness and get a blood test at a hospital, said Sisavath.
According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the
fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and
Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western
Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past decade.
