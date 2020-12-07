BFF-30 Over 8,000 people infected with dengue in Laos since January

ZCZC

Over 8,000 people infected with dengue in Laos since January

VIENTIANE, Dec 7, 2020 (BSS/XINHUA) – Dengue cases in Laos have risen to

8,171 with 12 deaths since January, according to a report from the Lao

Ministry of Health.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control

under the Lao Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press

conference on Monday that the highest numbers of dengue patients were

reported in Lao capital Vientiane with 1,877.

The 12 deaths included four in Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan

respectively, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet and

Phongsaly.

Sisavath suggested five simple measures as the most effective method of

dengue control which are being practiced by households across the region.

These measures consist of closing and sealing all unused containers,

flushing out all water vessels, placing small guppy fish in water jars as

they eat mosquito larvae, cleaning areas around homes, and remembering to do

these four tasks each week.

If people fall ill, they should suspect that dengue may be the cause of

their illness and get a blood test at a hospital, said Sisavath.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the

fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and

Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western

Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past decade.

