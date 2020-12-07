PBI to probe sedition cases against Mamunul, Babunagari, Faizul

DHAKA, Dec 7, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today ordered Police Bureau of
Investigation (PBI) to probe sedition cases lodged against acting secretary
general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Maolana Muhammad Mamunul Haque, Islami
Andalan Bangladesh nayeb-e-ameer Syed Fazlul Karim and Hefajat-e-Islam Ameer
Junayed Babunagari.
Muktijuddho Monch central committee president Aminul Islam Bulbul filed
the first case against the three with the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan
Magistrate Satybrata Shikder and the court after recording statement of the
plaintiff, ordered deputy inspector general (DIJ) of PBI to probe the case
and submit the report within January 7.
The plaintiff in the case alleged that Mamunul at a function in
capital’s BMA Bhaban on November 13 had threatened to lay seize at Shapla
Chattar area, while Syed Fazlul Karim at a separate program in Dholaikhal
area, had called for jihad to stop construction of Bangabandhu’s sculpture,
he even threatened to throw the sculpture in Buriganga.
Junayed Babunagari in another program at Hathazari in Chattogram had
also allegedly threatened repeating a Shapla Chattar blockade and tearing
down the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Aminul Islam Bulbul in the case also alleged that the accused were
trying to incite communal hatred by using the religion and use this for
gaining political miles.
Meanwhile, Bangabandhu Foundation executive president Advocate Abdul
Malek filed another sedition case against acting secretary general of
Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Maolana Muhammad Mamunul Haque and the court
after recording statement of the plaintiff, ordered deputy inspector general
(DIJ) of PBI to probe the case and submit the report within January 7.