PBI to probe sedition cases against Mamunul, Babunagari, Faizul

DHAKA, Dec 7, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today ordered Police Bureau of

Investigation (PBI) to probe sedition cases lodged against acting secretary

general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Maolana Muhammad Mamunul Haque, Islami

Andalan Bangladesh nayeb-e-ameer Syed Fazlul Karim and Hefajat-e-Islam Ameer

Junayed Babunagari.

Muktijuddho Monch central committee president Aminul Islam Bulbul filed

the first case against the three with the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan

Magistrate Satybrata Shikder and the court after recording statement of the

plaintiff, ordered deputy inspector general (DIJ) of PBI to probe the case

and submit the report within January 7.

The plaintiff in the case alleged that Mamunul at a function in

capital’s BMA Bhaban on November 13 had threatened to lay seize at Shapla

Chattar area, while Syed Fazlul Karim at a separate program in Dholaikhal

area, had called for jihad to stop construction of Bangabandhu’s sculpture,

he even threatened to throw the sculpture in Buriganga.

Junayed Babunagari in another program at Hathazari in Chattogram had

also allegedly threatened repeating a Shapla Chattar blockade and tearing

down the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Aminul Islam Bulbul in the case also alleged that the accused were

trying to incite communal hatred by using the religion and use this for

gaining political miles.

Meanwhile, Bangabandhu Foundation executive president Advocate Abdul

Malek filed another sedition case against acting secretary general of

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Maolana Muhammad Mamunul Haque and the court

after recording statement of the plaintiff, ordered deputy inspector general

(DIJ) of PBI to probe the case and submit the report within January 7.