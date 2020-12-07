Human chain in Chapainawabganj against vandalising Bangabandhu’s sculpture

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 7, 2020 (BSS) – A human chain was formed here today in protest of vandalising Bangabandhu’s under-constructed sculpture in Kushtia.

Bangladesh Swadhinata Shikkhak Parishad district unit arranged the human chain at Mujib Square in the town.

District unit president of the organization and principal of Balugram Adarsha College Md. Matiur Rahman, its secretary and principal of Namosankerbati College Md. Abdul Jalil, Acting Principal of Shah Neamotullah College Md. Shariful Islam, among others, spoke at the function.

The speakers said that the anti-liberation forces have been always active and involved in tarnishing the image of the country and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in criminal activities and conspiracy against the sculpture of Bangabandhu and bengali culture.