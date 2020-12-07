BSS-03 Ferry services resume on Paturia-Daulatdia route after 9.30 hours

ZCZC

BSS-03

FERRY-MOVEMENT-RESUMPTION

Ferry services resume on Paturia-Daulatdia route after 9.30 hours

MANIKGANJ, Dec 07, 2020 (BSS) – The ferry movement on Paturia-Daulatdia route has resumed

after 9.30 hours suspension to avert any untoward incident due to dense fog.

Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Paturia

ghat, Zillur Rahman said the ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route was suspended from

12 midnight last due to poor visibility as the dense fog blanketed the river route.

During this period, six ferries loaded with vehicles and passengers were stranded in the

middle of the river Padma, he said.

The ferry movement resumed after 9.30 am today when the fog started to disappear, sources

said.

More than 450 vehicles including night couches, trucks and private cars were seen stuck on

queue at Paturia ghat at 10.45am.

A total of 14 ferries are now plying Paturia-Daulatdia route to transport the stranded

vehicles, Zillur Rahman said.

BSS/corr/GMR/1201 hrs