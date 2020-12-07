BSS-03 Ferry services resume on Paturia-Daulatdia route after 9.30 hours

ZCZC
Ferry services resume on Paturia-Daulatdia route after 9.30 hours
MANIKGANJ, Dec 07, 2020 (BSS) – The ferry movement on Paturia-Daulatdia route has resumed
after 9.30 hours suspension to avert any untoward incident due to dense fog.
Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Paturia
ghat, Zillur Rahman said the ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route was suspended from
12 midnight last due to poor visibility as the dense fog blanketed the river route.
During this period, six ferries loaded with vehicles and passengers were stranded in the
middle of the river Padma, he said.
The ferry movement resumed after 9.30 am today when the fog started to disappear, sources
said.
More than 450 vehicles including night couches, trucks and private cars were seen stuck on
queue at Paturia ghat at 10.45am.
A total of 14 ferries are now plying Paturia-Daulatdia route to transport the stranded
vehicles, Zillur Rahman said.
