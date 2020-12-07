BSS-01 Khulna AL stages demo against Bangabandhu’s sculpture vandalism

ZCZC

Khulna AL stages demo against Bangabandhu’s sculpture vandalism

KHULNA, Dec 7, 2020 (BSS) – Khulna city and district units of Awami League (AL) and its

associate bodies staged separate protest rallies and brought out processions against the

vandalism of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s unfinished sculpture

in Kushtia.

AL Leaders and workers took to streets at different places in city in protest of ravaging

sculpture of Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh.

AL’s Khulna city unit staged a protest rally on its office premises in front of Shaheed

Hadis Park yesterday afternoon.

City AL president and Khulna city Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque chaired the function.

AL’s Khulna district unit held another protest rally at the same venue yesterday morning

with its president and Zila Parishad chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid in the chair.

All thana and ward units of AL in Khulna city brought out separate protest processions and

held rallies against the sculpture vandalism.

Khulna city and district units Jubo League and Krishak League also brought out separate

processions and staged rallies.

Chhatra League staged a massive demonstration in front of Shaheed Hadis Park in the city

yesterday noon.

Before the rally, they brought out a protest procession from AL office at city’s Lower

Jashore Road and it marched different streets.

Meanwhile, Mohila Awami League and Jubo Mohila League also arranged a protest rally in

front of AL office in this regard.

City and district units AL general secretaries MDA Babul Rana and advocate Sujit Adhikari,

AL leaders Kazi Badsha Mia, F M Maksudur Rahman, B M A Salam and Shyamol Singha Roy, Jubo

League leaders Shafiqur Rahman Palash and Shahajalal Sujon, BCL leaders Parvez Howlader,

Imran Hossain and Asaduzzaman Russel, Krishak League leader Sharif Ashraf Ali and Awami

Mohila League leader Prof Hosneara Runu, addressed the protest rallies, among others.

