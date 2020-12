ZCZC

BFF-16

AFGHAN-CLASHES

5 Afghan soldiers killed in N. province clashes

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Dec. 7, 2020 (BSS/Xinhua) – Five Afghan army soldiers were killed and four others wounded when they repelled a Taliban militants’ attack on army checkpoints in the country’s northern Kunduz province during Sunday night, a local official said Monday.

BSS/AFP/MSY/1050 hrs