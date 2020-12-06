BSS-55 Countrywide demonstrations against sculpture vandalism continue

ZCZC

Countrywide demonstrations against sculpture vandalism continue

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – Social and cultural organisations and political parties staged countrywide demonstrations, brought out processions and formed human-chain in protest against vandalism of an under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The common people also got agitated at the incident as they are protesting against the vandalism through their strong condemnation posts on social media.

They demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits who vandalized the sculpture of Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh.

The protestors called upon the people of all classes to build a strong resistance against the extreme communal forces who are waging movement against sculpture.

Apart from the capital Dhaka, leaders and workers of Awami League and its associate bodies took to the streets in different districts including Jashore, Magura, Pabna, Mymensingh, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Narail, Nilphamari and Sylhet.

Our Magura correspondent reports: A protest procession was brought out from the district AL office which ended in Segunbagicha area in the district town. A protest rally was staged there.

Magura-1 contingency lawmaker Advocate Saifuzzaman Sikhor, district AL acting president Abdul Fattah, Zila Parishad Chairman and district AL general secretary Pankaj Kundu and Sadar Upazila Chairman Abu Nasir Bablu attended the protest rally.

In Pabna, a protest procession was brought out from the district AL office that paraded different streets in the district town.

A protest rally was held in front of the AL office.

District AL acting president Rezaul Rahim Lal chaired the rally moderated by publicity secretary Kamil Hossain.

Former state minister for home affairs Shamsul Haque Tuku, district AL vice-president Abul Kalam Azad, Abdul Hamid Master, Sadar Upazila Chairman Mosharraf Hossain, municipality mayor Kamrul Hasan Mintu, among others, were present.

Leaders and workers of Jubo League, Chhatra League, Krishak League and Sramik League also attended it.

Our Shariatpur correspondent reports: District unit of AL staged demonstration and brought out protest procession in the town.

Leaders and workers of AL brought out a protest procession from the district AL office and it ended in front of deputy commissioner’s office. After the procession, a protest rally was held there.

The speakers demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits who vandalized the sculpture of Bangabandhu.

Identical protest processions were also brought out and demonstration was staged in different districts and upazilas across the country.

