BSS-54 Victory Day programmes announced

Victory Day programmes announced

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – Various programmes have been taken at national level to celebrate the Victory Day-2020 with due respect and solemnity.

But, the Victory Day parade will not be held this year due to the ongoing the coronavirus pandemic, said a press release of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry.

In the morning of December 16, the programmes of day will begin through a 31-gun salute.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum at Savar immediate after the sun rise.

They will be followed by the freedom fighters and their family members, diplomats, leaders of Awami League and different political and social organisations and people from all walks of life.

The day is a public holiday.

As part of its programmes, national flag will be hoisted at all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings across the country.

Important buildings and installations will be illuminated, while the main roads and road islands of Dhaka and other cities will be decorated with national flag and other flags.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages on the occasion of day. Marking the day, national dailies will bring out special supplements and Bangladesh Postal Department will release memorial postage stamps.

The state-owned and private television channels and radios will broadcast special programmes, highlighting the Liberation War.

A virtual discussion on ‘achieving national prosperity through the best use of digital technology and holding the spirit of the Liberation War in building Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ will be held on the occasion.

A poster exhibition on the history and heritage of the Liberation War will be organised at the Independence Pillar and underground museum at Suhrawardy Udyan. Visitors can visit the exhibition following the health guidelines.

Besides, online-based essay competitions on the Liberation War, children’s drawing competition and other virtual programmes will be arranged.

Following the health guidelines, special prayers will be offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Improved diets will be served to inmates of jails, hospitals, orphanages and vagrant homes.

Similar programmes will be taken at district and upazila levels as well as Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.

