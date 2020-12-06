Rajshahi AL protests against vandalism of Bangabandhu’s sculpture

RAJSHAHI, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS)- Local units of Bangladesh Awami League today staged a demonstration vehemently protesting the vandalism of an under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

They also demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits involved in the vandalism.

Leaders and workers of the party brought out a huge procession from the party office premises this afternoon and paraded some of the city streets chanting slogans against the vandalism.

After the rally, they held a street-corner meeting in front of the party office saying the name of Bangabandhu would never be erased from the heart of Bangalis.

Rajshahi Mayor and city unit president AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Vice-president Shaheen Akter Rainy, General Secretary Dablu Sarker and Organizing Secretary Mir IstiaqueAhemd, among others, addressed the meeting.

Mayor Liton said those who vandalised Bangabandhu’s sculpture are enemies of the country and urged the authorities concerned to ensure exemplary punishment to those.

He also urged all quarters to forge strong resistance against the wrong-dowers collectively