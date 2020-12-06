BSS-53 FBCCI launches ‘Tech C’ to boost startups, CMSMEs

ZCZC

FBCCI launches ‘Tech C’ to boost startups, CMSMEs

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, today launched “FBCCI Technology Center” (Tech C) to boost cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) and startups.

The main purpose of the initiative is to curate startups and create “Impact Tech Preneurs” who can build a digital ecosystem, solve social problems of masses, have explosive growth, and show measurable and transformative impact.

Tech C was launched to highlight technology’s role in the economy and advocate for rational policy solutions that drive economic growth, spur innovation and create jobs.

It is an initiative under the umbrella of FBCCI Impact 4.0 (2020) launched by the current FBCCI board and tribute to the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50th anniversary of independence of Bangladesh, said a press release.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the launching function as chief guest while State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also present as the special guest.

President of FBCCI Sheikh Fazle Fahim delivered the welcome address.

Advisor to FBCCI Sonia Bashir Kabir gave a presentation about Tech C.

Dipu Moni said “The initiative of FBCCI is aligned with the Digital Bangladesh agenda. The Education Ministry has been also preparing to adapt to the 4IR. Therefore, it is heartening to see such initiatives that leverage today’s concepts of technology, collaboration, globalisation to enable us to thrive.”

“I thank and congratulate the apex body on celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation and the 50th anniversary of Independence of Bangladesh in such a manner”, she added.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak congratulated FBCCI for their forward-looking and progressive thinking and for successfully launching FBCCI Tech C.

He said technology will play an essential role in achieving multiple visions entailing vision 2021, 2041 and Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla.

Sheikh Fazle Fahim said ‘Our nation’s future economic success, growth, and competitiveness depend on a thriving and innovative technology sector. Data-driven innovation is the foundation of businesses across the country.’

“During Covid-19 Bangladesh saw impressive technology adoption and sustained Covid shock. It was possible because Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Digital Bangladesh was executed, spearheaded by her ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy,” he said.

