Preventing unplanned pregnancy stressed during COVID-19 pandemic

RANGPUR, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – Health experts at a pre-rally discussion here today stressed on availing family planning services by maintaining health directives to prevent unplanned pregnancy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

They put special emphasis on expanding family planning programmes to further reduce maternal and neonatal deaths by ensuring safe motherhood to uphold the success already achieved in containing population growth rate to build a healthier nation.

The District Department of Family Planning (DFP) organised the event at Rangpur Sadar Maternity and Child Welfare Centre premises to launch the Family Welfare Service and Publicity Week- 2020 from December 6 to December 8 in the district.

The week will be observed to inspire family planning service providers and service recipients in abiding by the health directives and wearing masks before coming to the family planning service providing centres.

With Deputy Director of the District FPD Dr. Sheikh Md. Saidul Islam in the chair, Divisional Director (Joint Secretary) of the DFP Md. Mahbub Alam launched the week by releasing balloons on the occasion as the chief guest.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali addressed the occasion as the special guest.

Assistant Director of the DFP Mozammel Hossain, Upazila Family Planning Officer Dr. Md. Nabiul Islam and Medical Officer (Clinic) of Rangpur Maternity and Child Welfare Centre Dr. Mohtarima Begum also spoke.

In his welcome speech, Dr. Saidul Islam narrated field level successes achieved in keeping family smaller through adopting different family planning methods like short, medium and long- term and long acting permanent method across the district.

Dr. Mohtarima discussed the risks and consequences of unplanned pregnancy putting stress on inspiring 100 percent able couples in adopting family planning methods to attain the sustainable development goals by 2030.

The chief guest said Bangladesh has earned global appreciation in the health sector and stressed on the utter essence of maintaining the already archived successes even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All able couples should adopt short, medium, long-term and permanent methods to prevent unplanned pregnancy and ensure safe motherhood for building a healthier and developed Bangladesh,” he added.