BSS-51 Sculpture vandalization protested in Mymensingh

Sculpture vandalization protested in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS)- District and city Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) district units brought out separate protest rallies this evening against the vandalization of the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia yesterday.

Jubo league brought out a protest rally from Krisna Chora Chattar near Rail station this noon led by joint Convenor Shariar Tahat Khan.

The participants of the rally paraded the main roads chanting slogans against the anti liberation forces and fundamentalists for their henious acts.

The participants urged party leaders and activists to resist the anti liberation forces and fundamentalists collectively. They urged the government to take exemplary punishment to the persons involved in this vicious act.

BCL district unit formed a human chain in front of the Mymensingh Pres club against the vandalization of the Bangabandhu’s sculpture.

