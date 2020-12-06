BSP-27 Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory

ZCZC

Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS)—Captain MahmudullahRiyad provided the later impetus after opener Jahurul Islam set a platform as Gemcon Khulna secured their fourth victory in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup with a facile five-wicket win over Minister Group Rajshahi at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Being sent to bat first, Rajshahi put up 145-5, a score that Khulna overhauled with ease, making 146-5 in 19.2 overs.

Khulna retained their second spot by virtue of this victory as they have eight points in six games. Table topper Gazi Group Chattogram also has eight points but they played five matches and edged Khulna by better run rate.

Openers Jahurul Islam and Zakir Hasan gave the side a good start, sharing a 56-run partnership in which the latter made 19.

Jahurul however ensured the team would be in safe position before being dismissed by Farhad Reza for 43 off 40 that included six fours and one six.

However Khulna tasted a mini collapse halfway through the innings when Imrul Kayes (27) and Shakib Al Hasan (4) were removed in the space of four runs.

As Rajshahi got a glimmer of hope to bounce back in the game, captain Mahmudullah stabilized the side with a whirlwind batting.

Mahmudullah struck an unbeaten 31 off 19 with three fours and one six as Khulna reached the winning mark with four balls to spare.

Mukidul Islam Mugdho was the most successful bowler for Rajshahi with 2-31.

Earlier, Rajshahi rode on captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto’s 38 ball-55 to score a moderate total.

Rajshahi made a poor start as they lost the opener Anisul Islam Emon for 1. Shanto and RonyTalukdar who scored 14, provided a stability initially.

But Khulna bounced back well in the game, thanks to captain MahmudullahRiyad who claimed the wicket of his opposite number Shanto who struck six fours and two sixes in his knock.

Shanto’s departure triggered a middle order collapse of Rajshahi.

Shakib Al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud though went wicket-less, came up with measly bowling effort to stifle Rajshahi middle order.

The pressure created by Shakib and Hasan paved the way for ShuvagataHom and others to take wickets at regular interval.

Nurul Hasan Sohan then provided a late impetus to Rajshahi batting, scoring an unbeaten 37 off 21, that included three fours and two sixes.

Shuvagata bagged 2-25 while Al-Amin, Shahidul Islam and Mahmudullah snared one wicket apiece.

Brief Score:

Minister Group Rajshahi 145-5 in 20 overs (Shanto 55, Sohan 37 not out, Jaker Ali 15 not out, Rony 14; ShuvagataHom 2-25; Mahmudullah 1-4, Al-Amin 1-35, Shahidul 1-43)

Gemcon Khulna 146-5 in 19.2 overs (Jahurul 43,

Mahmudullah 31 not out, Imrul Kayes 27; MukidulMugdho 2-31, Arafat Sunny 1-23, Farhad Reza 1-27, Saifuddin 1-33).

Result: Khulna wins by 5 wickets.

