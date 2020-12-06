BSP-26 Captain Shanto powers Rajshahi to 145-5 against Khulna

ZCZC

BSP-26

CRICKET-GK-MGR-1ST-INNINGS-SHANTO

Captain Shanto powers Rajshahi to 145-5 against Khulna

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS)—Captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto struck a 38 ball-55 as Minister Group Rajshahi piled up 145-5 against Gemcon Khulna in their sixth game of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Being sent to bat first, Rajshahi made a poor start as they lost the opener Anisul Islam Emon for 1. Shanto and Rony Talukdar who scored 14, provided a stability initially.

But Khulna bounced back well in the game, thanks to captain Mahmudullah Riyad who claimed the wicket of his opposite number Shanto who struck six fours and two sixes in his knock.

Shanto’s departure triggered a middle order collapse of Rajshahi.

Shakib Al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud though went wicket-less, came up with measly bowling effort to stifle Rajshahi middle order.

The pressure created by Shakib and Hasan paved the way for Shuvagata Hom and others to take wickets at regular interval.

Nurul Hasan Sohan then provided a late impetus to Rajshahi batting, scoring an unbeaten 37 off 21, that included three fours and two sixes.

Shuvagata bagged 2-25 while Al-Amin, Shahidul Islam and Mahmudullah snared one wicket apiece.

Brief Score:

Minister Group Rajshahi 145-5 in 20 overs (Shanto 55, Sohan 37 not out, Jaker Ali 15 not out, Rony 14; Shuvagata Hom 2-25; Mahmudullah 1-4, Al-Amin 1-35, Shahidul 1-43)

BSS/SMP/MMA/2144hrs