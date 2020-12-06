AL stages demonstrations against sculpture vandalism

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League and its associate bodies today brought out protest processions and staged demonstrations against the vandalism of an under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Leaders and workers of AL and associate bodies took to streets at different places in the capital in protest against the domination of sculpture of Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh.

AL’s Dhaka city north unit staged a protest rally at Satrastar Mor at Tejgaon here this afternoon. All thana and ward units of AL in Dhaka north city brought out separate protest processions and held rallies in protest against the sculpture vandalism.

Thana and ward units of AL in Dhaka south city also brought separate processions and held rallies.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) staged a massive demonstration at Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus.

BCL President Al Nahiyan Khan Joy chaired the rally while General Secretary Lekhok Bhattacharya, BCL’s DU unit President Sanjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Saddam Hussain addressed it, among others.

Before the rally, they brought out a protest procession from Madhu’s Canteen of the university and it marched different campus thoroughfare.

Jubo Mohila League arranged a protest rally in front of AL’s central Bangabandhu Avenue office this afternoon.

Organization’s President Nazma Akhter, General Secretary Apu Ukil and Organizing Secretary Sharmin Sultana Lily were present among others.

Awami Jubo League’s Dhaka city south unit also staged a demonstration at Bangabandhu Avenue.