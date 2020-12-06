BSS-50 Indira urges women to roar against communalism

ZCZC

Indira urges women to roar against communalism

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira today called upon women to roar against communalism, citing the breaking of Bangabandhu’s sculpture as treason.

“Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are tied in the same thread and no arrogant incident will be accepted about the sculpture of Bangabandhu…Those who are involved in such heinous acts should be brought under the law and severe punishment should be ensured,” she said.

Fazilatun Nesa Indira made the remarks at a view-exchange programme on “Prevention of Violence against Women and Girls and Communal Violence” organized by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said a press release.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Dr Fauzia Moslem presided over the programme while Dr Director General of Health Economics Unit M Shahadat Hossain Mahmud, Chief Coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) Dr Samanta Lal Sen spoke, among others.

Indira said committees have been reconstituted at the divisional, district, upazila and union levels to prevent violence against women and children, and to prevent dowry and child marriage.

Indira said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the Women’s Rehabilitation Board in 1972 to rehabilitate women who were tortured in the war of liberation. He conferred the title of Birangana on the tortured mothers and sisters, she added.

Following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took various steps for the development, empowerment of women and establishment of equal rights for women, she added.

