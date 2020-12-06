BSS-43 Culprits who vandalised sculpture of Bangabandhu must be punished: Hasan

ZCZC

Culprits who vandalised sculpture of Bangabandhu must be punished: Hasan

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS)- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the people demanded exemplary punishment to those who destroyed the sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kushtia.

“The persons who could not accept the sculpture, are not supposed to have their own pictures or their fathers. As per their speeches, it is also not acceptable to show their faces on TVs and even posting anti-sculpture posts on social media as well. People would not be misled for those speeches,” he said.

The minister made the comments while addressing a discussion at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in the capital.

Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) organized the discussion marking the 37th death anniversary of Hussain Shaheed Suharwardi.

Hasan urged them not to create confusion between sculpture and idols and not to create confusion among people and alems society as well.

He said there are sculptures in every country across the globe even there are many sculptures including administrators in Saudi Arabia. There are also many sculptures including Ayatollah Khomeini in Iran and in Turkey, he added.

The minister said, “I would like to say those who believe in Pakistani ideology that there are also sculptures of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, poet Iqbal and others in Pakistan.”

He said about one lakh mokthab-based mosques have been established in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and every alem of those mokthabs is getting more than Taka 4,500 which will be increased.

He said no one realised the demand of Qawmi madrasha for the last 100 years. But, Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recognized the Qawmi madrasha and even the students of those madrashas got government services, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said there has been a demand for hundred years to establish an Islami Arbi university in the sub-continent. None realised the demand, he said, adding, the Prime Minister recognized the demand.

He said no one did like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the welfare of Islam and the alems in the country. For this, the nation and the alems as well would not be confused for few people, he added.

The information minister said the country achieved the independence with the blood of Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians and Bangladesh was created for establishing a non-communal state through demolishing communal state system. No one will be allowed to spread communal poison here, he added.

Paying rich tribute to the then prime minister of undivided Bangla Shaheed Suharwardi, the information minister said constitution of Pakistan had been framed while Awami League All Pakistan formed the central government under the leadership of the then AL president Shaheed Suharwardi in 1956. There was no constitution before in Pakistan, he added.

Hasan said the 21st February was observed nationally as the Mother Language Day after the formation of the central government by AL and Shaheed Minars were established nationally in country’s different places. The Greatest Bangalee of All Time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman himself considered Shaheed Suharwardi as a leader and had immense respect for him, he added.

JPC president Saiful Alam and Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) secretary general addressed the discussion as special guests with BSJ advisor Lion Chittaranjan Das in the chair.

AL leader MA Karim, BSJ general secretary Arun Sarker Rana, Muktijoddha Sangram Parishad secretary general Shafiqur Rahman Majumder Tipu and actress Tarin Jahan, among others, also addressed it.

