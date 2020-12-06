BSS-41BCL demands exemplary punishment of those who vandalised Bangabandhu sculpture

ZCZC

BCL demands exemplary punishment of those who vandalised Bangabandhu sculpture

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today staged a demonstration on Dhaka University (DU) campus demanding exemplary punishment of the culprits involved in the vandalism of an under construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

Hundreds of leaders and activists of BCL, led by its central president Al Nahiyan Khan Joy and General secretary Leakhak Bhattacharjee, brought out a procession from university’s Madhu’s canteen premises around 12:00 am today.

After marching key points of the university, they held a rally at the base of Anti-Terrorist Raju Memorial Sculpture of university’s Teacher-Student Center (TSC).

President of BCL DU unit Sonjit Chanda Das, BCL DU unit General Secretary Hussein Saddam, President of BCL Dhaka Metropolitan South unit Mehedi Hasan, General Secretary Jubayer Ahmed, President of Dhaka Metropolitan North Ibrahim Hossain and General Secretary Saidur Rahman Hridoy, among others, addressed the rally.

While addressing BCL central president said those who vandalised Bangabandhu’s sculpture are enemies of the country. “I challenge them to come and face me. Al Nahiyan Khan Joy will be enough to resist these people hiding in different parts of the country and doing such anti-state act,” he added.

Terming them as Pakistani ghosts Joy urged BCL leaders and activists to break the hands of the people and after mass beating to hand over them to the police. “BCL and the mass people of the country who love Bangabandhu from their heart will not tolerate such audacity anymore,” he added.

In the early hours of Saturday, miscreants smashed an under construction sculpture of Bangabandhu at the five roads’ intersection in Kushtia town. The face and hands of the sculpture were vandalized.

Recently, a Hefazat leader threatened to throw Bangabandhu’s sculpture into the Buriganga river. He was later backed by several other Islamist leaders, including Faizul, leading to an uproar across the country.

