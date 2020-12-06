BSS-40 40 more test positive for Coronavirus in Rangpur division

ZCZC

40 more test positive for Coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – Forty people were tested positive today for coronavirus (COVID-19) at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate continues showing a rising trend in recent weeks.

Health officials said the 40 new infected cases were reported after diagnosing 245 samples collected from all eight districts of the division at the daily infection rate of 16.32 percent today.

Earlier, the daily infection rates were 15.34 percent on Saturday, 17.37 percent on Friday, 15.42 on Thursday, 17.55 percent on Wednesday, 19.48 percent on Tuesday and 20.47 percent on Monday in the division.

Among the 40 new patients diagnosed today, 21 were reported positive after diagnosing 151 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“The 21 patients include 19 of Rangpur and one each of Dinajpur and Panchagarh districts,” said Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu.

On the other hand, 19 new patients were reported after diagnosing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The 19 new COVID-19 patients include 12 of Dinajpur, four of Thakurgaon and three of Nilphamari districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Syed Nazir Hossain told BSS after completing the testing process at 6:10 pm.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Assistant Director (Health) and Focal Person of COVID-19 for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 14,485 as 40 new positive cases were reported from across the division today.

“The district-wise break up of the 14,485 patients stands at 3,697 in Rangpur, 742 in Panchagarh, 1,251 in Nilphamari, 935 in Lalmonirhat, 975 in Kurigram, 1,400 in Thakurgaon, 4,127 in Dinajpur and 1,358 in Gaibandha districts of the division,” he said.

