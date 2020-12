Saifuddin back as Rajshahi bats first against Khulna

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS)—Mohammad Saifuddin is back in the Minister Group Rajshahi squad, recovering from his ankle injury as his side was sent to bat first in their game against Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

To make way for Saifuddin, Mohammad Ashraful was dropped from the side. Apart from bringing back their key all-rounder, who was their first choice in the players’ draft, Rajshahi made another change, including Jaker Ali Anik at the expense of Ebadot Hossain.

Khulna, seeking a fourth victory in the tournament, fielded an unchanged side that won the last game against Fortune Barishal by 48 runs.

Rajshahi is at the fourth place of the points table with four points from five games.

Line Ups:

Minister Group Rajshahi: Mahadi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Jaker Ali Anik, Fazle Rabbi, Rony Talukdar, Anisul Emon, Mukidul Islam Mugdho.

Gemcon Khulna: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Jahurul Islam