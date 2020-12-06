BFF-26 Afghan gun battle kills 7 including 4 militants in Takhar province

ZCZC

Afghan gun battle kills 7 including 4 militants in Takhar province

TALUQAN, Afghanistan, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS/XINHUA) – Four militants and three pro-government militiamen were killed as a clash erupted in Chaab district of the northern Takhar province on Sunday, provincial government spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hajari said.

The clash, according to the official, flared up after the Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints in the relatively restive district at 04:00 a.m. local time Sunday and the pro-government militiamen returned fire, forcing the militants to flee after leaving four bodies behind.

Three pro-government militiamen have also been killed and three others including two Taliban fighters have been injured, the official added.

The operation would last until the area is cleared of the militants, Hajari further said.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Takhar province with Taluqan as its capital 245 km north of Kabul have made no comment.

