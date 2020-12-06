Dhaka racks up 145-4 after Mushfiqur’s 73 not out

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – Captain Mushfiqur Rahim cracked a terrific 73 not out (50-ball) as Beximco Dhaka compiled 145-4 against Gazi Group Chattogram in their sixth match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Mushfiqur shared two significant partnerships to give the bowlers something to defend after Dhaka, being sent to bat first, made a horrendous start.

Dhaka was bowled out for 88 runs in the first-leg match against Chattogram and similar situation appeared to happen when they were reduced to 23-3.

Opener Naim Sheikh though struck a six and four to indicate a good start, he was first to fall for 13 and soon Tanzid Hasan Tamim followed him after being out for naught.

Sabbir Rahman who was brought back to the side was sent to open the innings but he still continued his bad patch with the bat, being dismissed for 7.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali Rabbi shared an 86-run partnership for the fourth wicket stand to ensure that they would go past 100, which looked unlikely at initial stage.

Yasir who made 67 off 39 in the previous game, this time hit 34 off 38 with three boundaries before being undone by a slower delivery of Mustafizur Rahman.

Mushfiqur then got an apt support from Akbar Ali and together with them, they added 36 runs off 22 balls for the undefeated fifth wicket stand.

Mushfiqur struck seven fours and three sixes in his knock of 73 not out off 50.

Nahidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Rakibul Hasan picked up one wicket apiece for Chattogram.

Brief Score:

Beximco Dhaka 145-4 in 20 overs (Mushfiqur 73 not out, Yasir Ali 34, Naim Sheikh 13, Akbar Ali 10; Nahidul 1-16, Mustafizur 1-19, Rakibul 1-24, Shoriful 1-48)