COVID-19 cases hit 24,215 in Khulna, 22,771 recovers

KHULNA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 18 new positive cases in all ten districts of the division, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now hit 24,215 till this noon.

A total of 22,771 have been cured from the lethal virus infection and recovery rate now stands at 94.03 percent, Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 24,215 with 18 new positive cases were reported after testing 52 samples at the Khulna Medical College Laboratory and two others COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna division in the last 24 hours till this noon.

Of the total new positive cases, nine were detected in Kushtia followed by four in Khulna, one each in Jashore, Jhenidah, Bagerhat, Magura and Narail in the division.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the patients are 6,910 in Khulna, 4,478 in Jashore, 3,630 in Kushtia, 2,210 in Jhenaidah, 1,596 in Chuadanga, 1,491 in Narail, 1,128 in Satkhira, 1,025 in Bagerhat, 1,023 in Magura and 724 in Meherpur, Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said.

“Among the total 24,215 corona virus infected persons, 2,709 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 22,771 have been recovered and 427 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Dr. Ferdousi continued.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities stands at 427 in the division with one more death was reported in Jashore in the division on Friday.

The district-wise break-up of the death tolls are 109 in Khulna, 85 in Kushtia, 52 in Jashore, 39 in Jhenaidah, 37 in Chuadanga, 31 in Satkhira, 26 in Bagerhat, 20 in Narail,15 in Meherpur and 13 in Magura in the division.

“The average casualty rate among all 24,215 COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 1.76 percent in the division,” she mentioned.

On the other hand, a total of 109 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while others 102 were released in all ten districts of the division over the last 24 hours till this noon.

A total of 64,915 people had, so far, been kept under home quarantine and isolation at hospital.

Of them, 63,336 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period and 2,703 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in the division.

