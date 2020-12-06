BFF-25 Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases

ZCZC

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS/XINHUA) – Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with the national tally standing at 151.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, no more recovery was recorded, maintaining the total number of recovered cases at 147. There is one active case still being treated at the National Isolation Center.

A total of 10 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6. At present, Brunei has recorded 214 days without COVID-19 local infections.

Meanwhile, currently there are 486 individuals who are undergoing mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government, who have arrived in the country after traveling abroad.

There have been three deaths that resulted from COVID-19 in Brunei.

