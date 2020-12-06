BSS-19 Quader said thousands of people got agitated over the incident of vandalism of Bangabandhu’s sculpture.

ZCZC

BSS-19

QUADER-AL-MEETING-2-LAST-DHAKA

Quader said thousands of people got agitated over the incident of vandalism of Bangabandhu’s sculpture.

“We can perceive the emotions of the people. Awami League doesn’t carry out attack on anyone deliberately. But if it becomes victim of attack, it will not show any mercy in building strong resistance against the attackers,” he said.

The minister gave a note of warning to the communal forces, saying “Enough is enough… stop now. Bangabandhu means the country’s existence and independence, Bangabandhu means Bangladesh and its constitution. Defamation of Bangabandhu’s sculpture is tantamount to defamation of the Liberation War and its sprit”.

The minister also strongly condemned the vandalism of a part of ‘Madhu Da’s sculpture on the premises of Madhu’s canteen on Dhaka University campus.

“Don’t go beyond the limit of our patience. We still keep our leaders and workers in control. If you again cross your limits, Awami League leaders and workers will not stay home,” he said, threatening the communal forces.

Calling upon the pro-liberation forces to be united against the communal evil forces, he said Bangladesh had attained independence through the unified blood-shading people irrespective of religions.

“We cannot let the country’s independence become hostage to any community or group,” he said.

AL Presidium Member Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Faruk Khan, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam attended the meeting.

Narsingdi district unit of AL acting president GM Taleb Hossain presided over the meeting moderated by its acting general secretary Pirjada Mohammad Ali.

BSS/BKD/MKD/GA/1550 hrs