Mashrafe clears fitness test to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup

DHAKA, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS)-Fast bowler Mashrafe Bin Mortaza today cleared the fitness test, paving his way to play the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

At least three teams–Fortune Barishal, Gemcon Khulna and Minister Group Rajshahi –showed their interest to rope in the former Bangladesh skipper in their squad.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, has the policy that if more than one team wants any particular player, it will be decided by lottery.

“This morning I gave a fitness test organized by BCB. I have passed the fitness test. As a next step, I also gave a sample for Covid-19 test. Corona result will be available tomorrow (Monday). After that, according to the rules of BCB, my team will be finalized,” Mashrafe told the reporters here today.

Regarding the former captain’s fitness test, BCB trainer Tushar Kanti Hawlader said, “Mashrafe took the fitness test this morning. He has passed. Now there is no obstacle for him to play in the tournament. ‘

Mashrafe reduced his weight for more than 10 kg to keep him fit for the tournament. The former captain last played any competitive cricket in an ODI series against Zimbabwe in last March. After that series, he stepped down as ODI captain but expressed his desire to continue cricket.

“He is in good shape. Match fitness is something different. I think there is no problem. However, the board will decide in what process Mashrafe will play,” Hawlader added.

Mashrafe was not named in the players’ draft of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup due to injury. However, the BCB kept the way open for the most successful ODI captain of Bangladesh. The country’s top cricket governing body said any team from outside the draft could pick him up if it wanted to. If more than one team expresses interest then lottery will be held. Mashrafe’s team will be selected by lottery tomorrow (Monday).

In addition to giving a fitness test on Sunday, Mashrafe gave a sample of the corona. After passing this test, Mashrafe will enter the bio-bubble.

However in which grade, he will be kept in yet to decide. BCB officials said after the technical committee allows him to play the tournament, his price range will be decided.

BCB put up players in four categories for the players’ draft with the price range for Grade A players fixed Tk. 15 lakh, Grade B Tk. 10 lakh while Grade C and D Tk. 6 and Tk. 4 lakh respectively.