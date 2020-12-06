JU BNCC gets new leadership

SAVAR, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC), Jahangirnagar University (JU) Platoons, got a fresh leadership on Saturday.

Cadet Sergeant Md. Saiful Islam of Public Health and Informatics department (45th batch) has been made the Cadet In-charge of JU BNCC Platoons while Cadet Sergeant Mohammad Al Amin of Microbiology department and Cadet Sergeant Nushrat Jahan Dristy of English department were made Co-In-charges of male and female platoons respectively.

Teacher In-charge of JU BNCC PUO Taslin Jahan Mou announced the names at a virtual freshers’ reception and farewell ceremony on Saturday night.

Battalion adjutant of 3 BNCC Battalion Major Shomen Kanti Barua and Assistant Teacher In-Charge of JU BNCC platoons Mahade Hasan Dipu were present, among others, at the programme.