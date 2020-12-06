BSS-18 PM-PTA-BHUTAN-2-LAST-DHAKA

ZCZC

On this occasion, Sheikh Hasina offered Bhutan to use its existing ports and newly developed Syedpur regional airport for mutual benefits of the two countries.

She said, “We are developing our Chilmari port and Pangaon Port in Narayanganj. Not only that, if wants, Bhutan can use any of our three ports – Chattagram, Mongla and Payra. We are developing a regional airport in Syedpur. For Bhutan, it is open. If you wish you can use it too.”

The Prime Minister, however, said, “As we endeavour to reach our goals, we want valuable cooperation of our friends and neighbors to strengthen our government’s initiatives, including regional connectivity designed to make all of us in the region prosperous.”

She continued: “The Covid-19 pandemic has opened our eyes to the new realities that we must consider while we strive to move forward.”

The Prime Minister added that the world is countering new and deeper fallouts of the Covid-19 pandemic on countries and communities across the globe.

“The evolving pandemic has propagated beyond a health crisis into a growing threat on socio-economic systems and livelihoods. To counter the impact of this unknown enemy, Bangladesh has shared excellent cooperation with Bhutan and other South Asian neighbours and beyond. Stronger regional and international cooperation is necessary in the coming days for mitigating the impact of the pandemic and for the rebuilding phase,” she opined.

She came up with the opinion that the next 50 years will witness sustained development and happiness of citizens of the region.

At the outset of the ceremony, the premier paid homage to the Greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, 30 lakh martyrs and two lakh women who were violated during the War of Liberation in 1971.

“The occasion is further blessed as this is the year, we are celebrating the birth centenary of our Father of the Nation, and the auspicious 40th birth anniversary of His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk,” she continued.

Noting that the Kingdom of Bhutan has a special position in the hearts of all Bangladeshis, and a permanent place in the history of Bangladesh, she said, “The unwavering support of His Majesty the Third King and the people of Bhutan to our War of Liberation in 1971, and your country’s recognition of the blood-soaked independent Bangladesh, evokes powerful emotions in our hearts even today.”

The PM said they have observed with great admiration the transformation Bhutan has undergone under the visionary guidance of the Fourth King, His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

“It is today a democratic, modern and progressive country. His concept of “Gross National Happiness” has won the admiration of the world. His able and wise son and successor, His Majesty King Jigme Khessar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Fifth King, has wisely continued with his father’s policies in leading Bhutan,” she added.

In Bangladesh, she said that their aim is similar and that is to strengthen democracy, achieve economic growth, and make the citizens happy individuals of a hunger-poverty-free developed-prosperous country as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.

“Today, our democratic institutions are stronger, and our economy is on a sound footing. The rule of law and human rights are well established, and we strictly follow a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of terrorism and extremism,” she added.

Mentioning that the ‘Vision 2021’ and ‘Vision 2041’ are guided by the dream of Golden Bangladesh as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said, “Already significant progresses have been made on food and energy security, education, poverty alleviation, empowerment of women, social welfare, and development with sustained economic growth.”

