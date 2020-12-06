BFF-15 Vast region of U.S. state of California to enter new stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 surge

ZCZC

Vast region of U.S. state of California to enter new stay-at-home order

amid COVID-19 surge

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2020 (BSS/Xinhua) – The vast region of the U.S.

California state will enter a new stay-at-home order on Sunday night, as its

many parts have hit the 15 percent or lower threshold for intensive care unit

(ICU) capacity amid COVID-19 surge, local health authorities said Saturday.

Based on the latest ICU data, the 11-county Southern California region

which includes Los Angeles County, and the San Joaquin Valley region in

Central California, have dropped below 15 percent ICU capacity, said the

California Department of Public Health in a statement.

It noted that the regional stay-at-home order will take effect in those

two regions at 11:59 p.m. Sunday local time (0759GMT) and will remain in

effect for at least three weeks.

The Southern California region’s ICU capacity has dropped to 12.5 percent

as of Saturday, while the available ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley

region was reported at 8.6 percent on the same day.

The two regions are home to around 33 million people in the most populous

state in the United States, representing 84 percent of the state’s

population, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The other three regions in California, including the Bay Area, Greater

Sacramento Region and Northern California region, are also on the brink of

new lockdown with ICU capacity hitting 21.7 percent, 21.4 percent and 24.1

percent, respectively.

In response to the recent rapidly increasing number of new cases and

hospitalizations from the virus, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday

announced plans for the regional stay-at-home order to contain the pandemic

based on hospital capacity, which is designed to be triggered when fewer than

15 percent of beds are available in ICU for a region.

The new order will close a wide range of businesses and activities,

including bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, hair salons and

barbershops, and personal care services.

In addition, a number of sectors in these regions, including restaurants,

retail and shopping centers, as well as hotels and lodging, will have

additional modifications in addition to 100 percent masking and physical

distancing.

BSS/Xinhua/MSY/1207 hrs