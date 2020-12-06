BSS-04 Promoting volunteerism to attain social welfare stressed

ZCZC

BSS-04

VOLUNTEERISM-DISCUSSION (with picture)

Promoting volunteerism to attain social welfare stressed

RAJSHAHI, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS)- Substantial and sustainable promotion of

volunteerism can be the effective means of bringing a remarkable and

meaningful change everywhere in the society.

Apart from this, volunteerism can play a pivotal role towards establishing

integrated and equity based society. So, utmost emphasis should be given on

generating ideas of volunteerism and its importance among the young

generation from their boyhood.

The views were expressed at a virtual dialogue on the issue hosted by the

Light House, a non-government development organization, to mark the Global

Volunteers Day- 2020, on Saturday evening.

‘Together We Can through Volunteering’ was the main theme of the day.

Light House Chief Executive Harun-Or-Rashid, Assistant Professor Pronob

Kanti Dev from the Department of English in Sylhet International University

and Urban and Rural Planner Sheikh Mehedi Hassan addressed the dialogue as

focal persons. Subrata Kumar Paul from Light House moderated the discussion.

Development activists Rajesh Adhikary and Jamil Akhter, Somunnoy Bangladesh

Fellow Dr Mahbub Hassan and youth leaders Monirul Islam and Abdus Salam also

spoke sharing their expertise on the issue.

The speakers mentioned substantial and sustainable flourishing of

voluntarism can be a vital means of founding a healthy and peaceful society.

They also viewed that the volunteers always play an important role towards

taking the underprivileged and disadvantaged sections of the society forward

besides improving their living and livelihood condition.

Harun-Or-Rashid mentioned that the diverse and dynamic role of

volunteerism in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals merits strong

support from policy planners along with their implementers and other

stakeholders.

He said the role of family and society is very important for boosting the

number of volunteers. On this International Day, he thanked volunteers for

their efforts to leave no one behind.

BSS/AH/MSY/1200 hrs