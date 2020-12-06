147 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 147 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours till this morning after testing 1,255 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 133 are from Chattogram city and 14 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached 26,410 amid the frequent rising trend in the daily infection rate in recent days only in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

Among the total infected patients, 20,546 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,882 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.

With today’s two deaths, the total fatalities from COVID-19 in the district reached 322.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the district rose to 22,443 while 370 more infected people were recovered in the last 24 hours.

“The average recovery rate stands at 84.97 percent in the district,” the health official said, adding that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is currently more than the average of infection rate.

“The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as they were found coronavirus negative in their two consecutive real-time PCR tests,” Dr Rabbi mentioned.

Besides, 1,718 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city, he added.