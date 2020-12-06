Promoting volunteerism to attain social welfare stressed

RAJSHAHI, Dec 6, 2020 (BSS)- Substantial and sustainable promotion of
volunteerism can be the effective means of bringing a remarkable and
meaningful change everywhere in the society.
Apart from this, volunteerism can play a pivotal role towards establishing
integrated and equity based society. So, utmost emphasis should be given on
generating ideas of volunteerism and its importance among the young
generation from their boyhood.
The views were expressed at a virtual dialogue on the issue hosted by the
Light House, a non-government development organization, to mark the Global
Volunteers Day- 2020, on Saturday evening.
‘Together We Can through Volunteering’ was the main theme of the day.
Light House Chief Executive Harun-Or-Rashid, Assistant Professor Pronob
Kanti Dev from the Department of English in Sylhet International University
and Urban and Rural Planner Sheikh Mehedi Hassan addressed the dialogue as
focal persons. Subrata Kumar Paul from Light House moderated the discussion.
Development activists Rajesh Adhikary and Jamil Akhter, Somunnoy Bangladesh
Fellow Dr Mahbub Hassan and youth leaders Monirul Islam and Abdus Salam also
spoke sharing their expertise on the issue.
The speakers mentioned substantial and sustainable flourishing of
voluntarism can be a vital means of founding a healthy and peaceful society.
They also viewed that the volunteers always play an important role towards
taking the underprivileged and disadvantaged sections of the society forward
besides improving their living and livelihood condition.
Harun-Or-Rashid mentioned that the diverse and dynamic role of
volunteerism in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals merits strong
support from policy planners along with their implementers and other
stakeholders.
He said the role of family and society is very important for boosting the
number of volunteers. On this International Day, he thanked volunteers for
their efforts to leave no one behind.