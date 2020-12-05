Trump to appear in Georgia in gamble over control of US Senate

WASHINGTON, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – President Donald Trump is

venturing out of Washington on Saturday for his first political

appearance since his election defeat to Joe Biden, campaigning in

Georgia where two run-off races will decide the fate of the US Senate.

The president takes the stage at 7:00 pm (0000 Sunday GMT) in the

southern city of Valdosta, exactly one month before special January 5

elections.

It is just under a month since he was declared the loser in the

presidential race.

Yet at a time when most defeated presidents would be working to

burnish their legacy, Trump — who has yet to concede to Biden — has

barely left the White House, sending out a stream of angry tweets

challenging the result and demanding that Republicans nationwide

defend him.

That includes the party in Georgia, which Biden won by a mere 12,000 votes.

The stakes in the run-off elections there are sky-high. Former

president Barack Obama laid them out at a virtual rally on Friday,

saying that “the special election in Georgia is going to determine

ultimately the course of the Biden presidency.”

If Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeat

Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the Senate will

be evenly divided at 50-50, meaning Democratic Vice President Kamala

Harris would cast any deciding votes, as the Constitution dictates.

The race has drawn enormous attention, with donors nationwide

pouring in hundreds of millions of dollars and with figures as

prominent as Obama, Vice President Mike Pence — and now Trump himself

— scrambling to boost voter turnout.

– Mixed messaging –

But Trump has placed himself in a difficult spot. Since Biden won

the November 3 election, the president has repeatedly, and baselessly,

attacked the US electoral system as riddled with “fraud.”

Despite an overwhelming series of setbacks in the courts, the

president and his lawyers have advanced wild conspiracy theories (one

involving long-dead Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez) to explain

Biden’s victory.

Now analysts say he might have created a political monster —

having undercut Georgia voters’ faith in the election system just as

he needs them to turn out on January 5.

A headline in the Valdosta Daily Times summed up the conflicted

feeling among area voters: “Trump in Valdosta: S.Ga. excited, outraged

by presidential visit.”

– Virus record set –

Part of the “outrage” stems from the notion of yet another mass

Trump rally coming on a day when the banner headline in the Atlanta

Journal Constitution reads: “State sets single-day virus record.”

Masks will be required and temperatures taken at the airport rally,

local television channel WALB reported.

Trump’s ability to excite his supporters remains powerful, and he

thrives on the campaign rally setting.

But some voters even in long conservative Georgia are expressing

weariness over the constant drama surrounding the president.

Analysts said it could make a crucial difference whether Trump, in

Valdosta, merely repeats his litany of election grievances or instead

addresses the importance of maintaining Senate control.

“It will be good for the rally if it’s about Perdue and Kelley

Loeffler and how we need to go vote,” Spud Bowen, a Republican

businessman from Tifton, Georgia, told the Valdosta Daily Times, “but

I am certainly not in the mood to hear any more name-calling.”

– Thin line –

Loeffler and Perdue have walked moved cautiously, urging Georgians

to vote without directly challenging Trump’s angry complaints.

Loeffler said she was “SO proud to have our President’s support.”

But Trump has not made things easier for Georgia Republicans,

angrily attacking officials in his own party over his loss there,

starting with Governor Brian Kemp.

“I’m ashamed that I endorsed him,” Trump said of Kemp, furious that

the governor did not denounce Republican secretary of state Brad

Raffenspberger — branded an “enemy of the state” by the president —

for certifying the election.

He tweeted against both men again on Saturday, hours before flying

to Georgia, suggesting they were not true “Republicans.”

It was unclear whether Kemp and Loeffler would attend the rally

Saturday; a young Loeffler staff member and family friend of Kemp’s,

Harrison Deal, died in a car crash Friday.

For the 74-year-old Trump, who is considering a fresh White House

run in 2024, the Georgia rally represents a gamble.

His performance there could boost his political chances, said

conservative commentator Marc Thiessen.

But “if he lets Democrats take back the Senate because he was

focused on rooting out some mythical communist conspiracy to steal the

2020 election, he will go down in ignominy,” Thiessen wrote in The

Washington Post.