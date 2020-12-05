BFF-35, 36 Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow of virus

ZCZC
Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow of virus
KUWAIT CITY, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Kuwaitis hoping for reform
went to the polls on Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed
by Covid-19, with facilities laid on so citizens infected with the
disease could vote in special polling stations.
The oil-rich emirate has enforced some of the strictest regulations
in the Gulf to combat the spread of the virus, imposing a months-long
lockdown earlier this year.
While some of those curbs have been eased, over-the-top campaign
events that traditionally draw thousands for lavish banquets were
absent from this year’s election, while masks remain mandatory
outdoors and temperature checks routine.
Infected people or those under enforced quarantine are usually
confined to home, with electronic wristbands monitoring their
movements.
But in an effort to respect their right to vote, authorities
designated five polling stations — one in each electoral district —
for them to cast their ballots.
On Saturday, authorities set up security barriers around the
country’s 102 polling stations to prevent gatherings, with designated
lanes for entry and exit.
Mask-clad voters, who were also forced to wear gloves, were subject
to temperature checks before entering the facilities where election
officials stood behind glass barriers.
– ‘New blood’ –
Unlike other oil-rich Gulf states Kuwait has a lively political
life and its parliament, elected for four-year terms, enjoys wide
legislative powers.
Political disputes are often fought in public.
But with more than 144,000 coronavirus cases to date including 889
deaths, the election campaign has been toned down, with only a few
banners hoisted over the streets.
Instead, this year’s campaign has mainly been fought on social
networks and in the media.
Yet the normal themes have remained: promises to fight corruption
and address youth employment, along with debates over freedom of
expression, housing, education and the thorny issue of the stateless
“bidoon” minority.
Some Kuwaitis have expressed their desire for change and reform in
their country, where 70 percent of the 4.8 million population are
foreigners.
“We want change, new blood, to encourage the youth,” said Hoda
al-Hassan, who cast her ballot in the Al-Rawda area of Kuwait City.
“I also hope that the parliament will resolve the issue of the
‘bidoon’ and that of the demographic imbalance,” she added.
Yousef Ahmed Safar, who voted in the Al-Nazha area, said he too
hoped for reform.
“We want to improve our situation, including in employment and
housing, as well as the issue of combatting corruption,” he said.
The polls, which opened at 8:00 am (0500 GMT), were the first since
the new emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, took office in September
following the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
Al-Sabah, at the age of 91.
More than 567,000 Kuwaiti voters were eligible to choose among the
326 candidates, who include 29 women.
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah told reporters
during a tour of the polling stations that he was “happy” with voter
turnout and health measures, urging people against gathering to
celebrate after results are announced on Sunday morning.
Waiting areas with chairs placed at least two metres apart were set
up last-minute in the playgrounds of some schools serving as polling
stations, the interior ministry said.
– ‘Struggle’ –
Like most Gulf countries, Kuwait’s economy has been hit hard by the
double whammy of the pandemic and slumping oil prices.
According to Kuwaiti analyst Mohammed al-Dawsari, the emirate may
witness a “struggle” between the new National Assembly and the
government over economic legislation.
“The people were not satisfied with the performance of the previous
parliament, and there are many who are calling for a comprehensive
reconciliation between the government and the opposition,” he said.
While the latter has weakened in recent years, Dawsari said he
expected an opposition comeback in the National Assembly this year.
From 2009 to 2013, and especially after the Arab revolts of 2011,
the country faced political turmoil, with parliament and cabinets
dissolved several times amid disputes between lawmakers and
governments dominated by the ruling Al-Sabah family.
“Fighting corruption is the priority… along with scrapping laws
that restrict freedoms and for parliament to exercise its regulatory
role away from personal agendas,” said candidate Ibrahim Dashti.
Kuwait was the first Gulf Arab state to adopt a parliamentary
system, in 1962. Women were granted the right to vote and to stand for
election in 2005.
