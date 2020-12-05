BFF-35, 36 Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow of virus

ZCZC

Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow of virus

KUWAIT CITY, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Kuwaitis hoping for reform

went to the polls on Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed

by Covid-19, with facilities laid on so citizens infected with the

disease could vote in special polling stations.

The oil-rich emirate has enforced some of the strictest regulations

in the Gulf to combat the spread of the virus, imposing a months-long

lockdown earlier this year.

While some of those curbs have been eased, over-the-top campaign

events that traditionally draw thousands for lavish banquets were

absent from this year’s election, while masks remain mandatory

outdoors and temperature checks routine.

Infected people or those under enforced quarantine are usually

confined to home, with electronic wristbands monitoring their

movements.

But in an effort to respect their right to vote, authorities

designated five polling stations — one in each electoral district —

for them to cast their ballots.

On Saturday, authorities set up security barriers around the

country’s 102 polling stations to prevent gatherings, with designated

lanes for entry and exit.

Mask-clad voters, who were also forced to wear gloves, were subject

to temperature checks before entering the facilities where election

officials stood behind glass barriers.

– ‘New blood’ –

Unlike other oil-rich Gulf states Kuwait has a lively political

life and its parliament, elected for four-year terms, enjoys wide

legislative powers.

Political disputes are often fought in public.

But with more than 144,000 coronavirus cases to date including 889

deaths, the election campaign has been toned down, with only a few

banners hoisted over the streets.

Instead, this year’s campaign has mainly been fought on social

networks and in the media.

Yet the normal themes have remained: promises to fight corruption

and address youth employment, along with debates over freedom of

expression, housing, education and the thorny issue of the stateless

“bidoon” minority.

Some Kuwaitis have expressed their desire for change and reform in

their country, where 70 percent of the 4.8 million population are

foreigners.

“We want change, new blood, to encourage the youth,” said Hoda

al-Hassan, who cast her ballot in the Al-Rawda area of Kuwait City.

“I also hope that the parliament will resolve the issue of the

‘bidoon’ and that of the demographic imbalance,” she added.

Yousef Ahmed Safar, who voted in the Al-Nazha area, said he too

hoped for reform.

“We want to improve our situation, including in employment and

housing, as well as the issue of combatting corruption,” he said.

The polls, which opened at 8:00 am (0500 GMT), were the first since

the new emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, took office in September

following the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad

Al-Sabah, at the age of 91.

More than 567,000 Kuwaiti voters were eligible to choose among the

326 candidates, who include 29 women.

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah told reporters

during a tour of the polling stations that he was “happy” with voter

turnout and health measures, urging people against gathering to

celebrate after results are announced on Sunday morning.

Waiting areas with chairs placed at least two metres apart were set

up last-minute in the playgrounds of some schools serving as polling

stations, the interior ministry said.

– ‘Struggle’ –

Like most Gulf countries, Kuwait’s economy has been hit hard by the

double whammy of the pandemic and slumping oil prices.

According to Kuwaiti analyst Mohammed al-Dawsari, the emirate may

witness a “struggle” between the new National Assembly and the

government over economic legislation.

“The people were not satisfied with the performance of the previous

parliament, and there are many who are calling for a comprehensive

reconciliation between the government and the opposition,” he said.

While the latter has weakened in recent years, Dawsari said he

expected an opposition comeback in the National Assembly this year.

From 2009 to 2013, and especially after the Arab revolts of 2011,

the country faced political turmoil, with parliament and cabinets

dissolved several times amid disputes between lawmakers and

governments dominated by the ruling Al-Sabah family.

“Fighting corruption is the priority… along with scrapping laws

that restrict freedoms and for parliament to exercise its regulatory

role away from personal agendas,” said candidate Ibrahim Dashti.

Kuwait was the first Gulf Arab state to adopt a parliamentary

system, in 1962. Women were granted the right to vote and to stand for

election in 2005.

BSS/AFP/MRU/2246hrs